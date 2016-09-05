Woman flips police bird, leads them on high-speed chase

SHARE THIS

SPRINGHILL – Flipping off police and speeding off led to multiple charges against a Springhill woman following a high-speed chase.

Stella Jean Sanders, 29, of Coyle Street, was arrested for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), aggravated flight from an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest by flight.

Springhill Police and Webster Parish Sheriff’s deputies say Sanders was backing out of her driveway when they made contact with her regarding the two distribution warrants. According to reports, she reportedly flipped them off and took off at a high rate of speed.

They chased her down Payne Street to 7th Street SW, going north to Highway 157 out of town. Agents say she was hitting speeds of at least 80 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.

She turned north going into Bradley, Arkansas, and agents contacted Lafayette County and Columbia County sheriff’s deputies for assistance.

By this time, according to the report, she was driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph in a 55 mph zone, passing several vehicles in curves, appearing to have no fear of oncoming traffic. Arkansas Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents joined the chase, where road spikes were set up just south of Stamps, Arkansas.

She bypassed the spikes, but wildlife agents stopped her. She fled the vehicle on foot through the woods. She was apprehended a short time later, agents said.

During a search of her vehicle, agents discovered inside her purse approximately three grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and several syringes, one appearing to be ready to use. They also located several glass pipes, commonly used for smoking illegal narcotics.

She was transported to the Lafayette County correctional facility, where she was later transported to a local hospital to be checked out.

Once released from the hospital, she was extradited back to Louisiana and booked at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

Bond on the warrant was $50,000 and has not been set on the remaining charges.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

