Woman jailed on theft, drug charges

A woman reportedly caught shoplifting was jailed when Webster Parish Sheriff’s deputies discovered drugs on her.

Additional charges were added when she was reportedly caught with her hands in her pants pulling out suspected drugs and putting them into her mouth.

Deputies arrested Kimberly D. Rushing, 33, of the 1000 block of Tillman Drive, Friday on charges of theft, possession of hydrocodone, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

WPSO was dispatched to a convenience store on Highway 531 in reference to the theft, and she locked herself in the men’s restroom. Deputies said while in the restroom, she hid a long, thin container, which contained two syringes ready to use.

She reportedly told the deputies it was insulin, but they discovered it contained suspected methampethamine. A search of her purse revealed two pills that appeared to be hydrocodone.

She was transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. After she was booked, Dep. Wade Wells was contacted by Sgt. Ken Burleson in reference to Rushing possibly having drugs on her person while in the holding cell. She put her hands into her pants and then put her hand in her mouth, according to the arrest report. Surveillance video showed her in the act, deputies said, and a search of her person revealed a powdery substance in her mouth and a metal container in her hand.

Inside the container, two packages of the powdery substance were discovered and she reportedly admitted one package contained crushed suboxone and the other crushed valium. A small metal pipe was also located inside the container, deputies said.

She was advised of her rights and arrested on additional charges of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession of valium, possession of suboxone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

