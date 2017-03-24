Womanless pageant cancelled

Due to a lack of participation, the Womanless Pageant set for Saturday has been cancelled.

Royal Family Kids Camp Director Sandra Samuel said the pageant was to raise money to send foster children ages 6 to 12 to summer camp this June.

“While I may regret that we have to cancel this year’s womanless pageant to help raise funds for our Royal Family Kids Camp, all of the men who were afraid their wives, mothers or sisters were going to make them sign up can now relax,” she said. “I will admit I was disappointed at first to cancel, because I felt it would be a hilarious event to bring about awareness while raising funds, but I know this camp is God’s heart for these children, so He will provide.”

Royal Family Kids Camp is a summer camp that allows foster children who have been abused and neglected a chance to feel loved, supported and normal.

Each child at camp receives a warm welcome and volunteer counselors spend the week with the children offering summer fun and camp activities.

It costs $600 to send one child to camp, and each camper receives a memory bag with a RFKC water bottle, RFKC Bible, activities book, t-shirt, photo album, purple fleece blankets with monogrammed names, a RFKC duffle bag and “play away” with all the camp songs and Bible stories. Each camper will receive a camp t-shirt when they get to camp and one in their memory bag.

The camp is June 26-30, and Samuel said they still need volunteers. Anyone interested in more information, contact Samuel at www.minden.royalfamilykids.org; www.rfk.org or call 707-4726. Donations can be sent to Minden RFKC, 407 Fort St. Minden.

