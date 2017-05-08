WPCVB hopes to ‘Discover Webster’

The Webster Parish Convention and Visitors’ Bureau is kicking off tourism week by discovering home.

Local tourism officials are kicking off Discover Webster and asking residents to tell them what makes Webster Parish great. Whether it is a local eatery, park or museum, they want to know.

“We want the citizens to tell us what their favorites are and we want them to join us as we showcase these ‘Hidden Gems’ in our travels throughout Webster Parish,” acting executive director Johnnye Kennon said.

Once the CVB receives entries, Kennon said she plans to visit the destination with the nominator, along with anyone interested in joining. Kennon plans to document the trip on the tourism’s Facebook page.

The first trip will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at The Shadows Estate on Louisiana Highway 531. During the trip, visitors will get a first hand view of the restoration progress of the 1816 home being done by Minden resident Denton Culpepper.

Residents can submit their nominations by mailing or dropping of the nomination forms in today’s edition at the bureau’s office, located at 110 Sibley Road in Minden.

Nominations can also be submitted on the bureau’s Facebook page, by calling 377-4240, or emailing Kennon at johnnye.kennon@att.net.

Tourism awareness week promotes local tourism throughout the state and brings awareness to Louisiana’s tourism industry.

