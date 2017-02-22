WPPJ to consider testing air emissions from burn chamber

The Webster Parish Police Jury will hold a special meeting Thursday, Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. to discuss whether or not the jury will hire an impartial air quality testing firm to test emissions from the contained burn chamber located at Camp Minden.

Jury President Jim Bonsall said the special meeting is in response to concerns from two men on different sides of the issue surrounding the chamber’s fate: John Madden, co-owner of Madden Contracting and Brian Salvatore, a professor of chemistry and department chair at Louisiana State University Shreveport.

“(Salvatore) said he thought they were producing chemicals and covering them up, such as benzene,” Bonsall said. “John Madden wanted to have this test done so the Madden’s can know for themselves whether it is or isn’t safe. He asked that we have an air test done and he would pay for it.”

As a stipulation, Bonsall said Madden would have no part in the hiring process, nor would anyone else outside the Webster Parish Police Jury.

“I don’t think Mr. Salvatore would just say that unless he believes it,” Bonsall said. “I also don’t think John Madden wants anything to do with it if it’s dangerous for the people.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

