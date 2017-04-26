WPSB to discuss naming interim superintedent

The Webster Parish School Board will appoint an interim superintendent Thursday during a special meeting set for 6 p.m. at the school district’s central office.

The meeting comes on the heels of Dr. Dan Rawl’s unexpected retirement last week, ending a stint as the school system’s leader he’s held since 2013.

Rawls cited health and family reasons for his departure.

His last day was April 20. He will use vacation and sick time until official retirement at the end of June.

The board will also discuss advertising for the position as well as a timeline for appointing a superintendent.

