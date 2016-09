SHARE THIS

The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Ginger McDade McEachern, 67, of the Minden area has been missing since Sept. 7, according to the agencies Facebook page.

McEachern drives a 2016 silver Ford Fusion, according to officials.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 318-377-1515.

