Graveside services for Yvonne Charlotte Markray will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, noon at New Hope CME Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Whittaker officiating.

Yvonne Charlotte Markray was born Dec. 4, 1959 to the parentage of Purvis and Rosie Markray Washington.

She received her formative education in the Webster Parish School System in Minden. Later in life, she relocated to California where she reared her children.

Yvonne departed this earthly life on Sept. 22, 2017 in Minden. She was preceded in death by her father, Purvis Washington; sister, Sharon Epke; and maternal grandmother, Sarah Bradford.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: three children, Rayvon Nicole Washington, Venika LaSha Markray, and Dattrail Washington; her mother, Rosa Sterling; four sisters, Melanie Fisher, Rosie Washington, Cynthia Harris, and Carolyn Comeaux; a brother, Shannon Washington; a devoted companion; Christopher Brutus; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 6 in the chapel of Kennon’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Services are entrusted to Kennon’s Mortuary. Email condolences may be sent to kennonsmortuary@suddenlink.net.

