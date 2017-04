The Young Women’s Service Club recently inducted its new 2017-18 officers and members. From left are Lauren Davidson, reporter, Tara Brown, corresponding secretary, Ashley Stevenson, president, Amber Snider, treasurer, Samantha Kramer, recording secretary, Lindsey McClaran, vice president and Kendall Brown, scholarship chair. New members inducted are Lyndsie Hammontree, Cayla Cox, Chelsea Couch, Lexi Knott, Pamela Irby, Lauren Herriage, Mandi Jones, Emily Peevy and Marsha Hayes.

Related

Comments

comments