Chris Broussard, with Cultural Crossroads, donated the band uniform of Zenobia West to the Bayou Dorcheat Historical Museum Wednesday. Broussard is pictured with Museum Curator Schelley Francis. Zenobia West played in the Minden High School band in the 1930s. West donated the land of the current location of The Farm and Moess Center for the Arts to Cultural Crossroads. The colorful house next to the multipurpose room is aptly named Zenobia’s House.

