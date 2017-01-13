Celebration of life services for Zezete Michele Talton-Quarles will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m. at the Jerusalem St. Rest Baptist Church in Gibsland with the Rev. Richard Walker officiating.

Interment will follow at the Old Sparta Cemetery.

Zezete Michele Talton-Quarles, fondly known as “Zet”, was born to the union of John Henry Talton and Doris Eva Smith Talton on May 12, 1963 at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. She joined St. Rest Baptist Church at a young age and enjoyed singing and serving the Lord.

Zezete graduated from Gibsland Coleman High School. Her college education was acquired at Grambling State University where she received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Biology and a Master’s of Arts in Education. In 1990, Zezete became a member of the Epsilon Psi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha in Grambling, Louisiana.

From 1990 to 2004, she worked for the State of Louisiana at the Department of Environmental Quality in Monroe as an asbestos inspector. She really enjoyed studying the environment. Later in her professional career, she became a paralegal.

Zezete departed this life on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at Northern Louisiana Medical Center in Ruston.

She leaves behind to remember a beloved mother, Doris S. Talton; a daughter Shamekila “Meka” Quarles-Elijah (Keidrick); a granddaughter, Bryleigh Rae Elijah; a sister, Gloria Newell; a brother, Ricky Smith; three aunts, Moselene Green, Gertie Hill, and Bonnie Jack; one uncle, Reverend James E. Smith (Evelyn); and numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John Henry Talton, and husband, Billy James Quarles.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 13 from noon until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Kennon’s Mortuary.

Services are entrusted to Kennon’s Mortuary. Email condolences may be sent to kennonsmortuary@suddenlink.net.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

