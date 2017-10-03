Graveside services for Dora Watson Tuggle will be held Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Minden under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. Officiating will be Bro. Josh Beshea. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Dora was born Nov. 26, 1920 in Claiborne Parish and entered into rest Oct. 1, 2017 in Minden.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Tuggle, son, Mike, daughter, Madeline and numerous sisters and brothers.

She is survived by her daughters, June Sherwood, Rita Cornett and husband Donald, and Carolyn Bearden, grandchildren, Richie Sherwood, Mark Bearden, Bo Sherwood, Paul Bearden, George Sherwood, Scott Day, Jacob Day, April Bison, MaDonna Viola, and Amber Cornett, great-grandchildren, Kieran, Kellen, Cody, Peyton, Victoria, Brooke, Hunter, Bryce, Tyler, Hayley, Breanna, Hollyn, Ryleigh, Austin, Josie Mae, Logan, and Gavin, and great-great-grandchild, Kayden.

Related

Comments

comments