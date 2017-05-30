Drugs, warrants lead to arrests in Minden

Jeremy Pickrom, 27, of the 600 block of Long Street, was arrested on six bench warrants.

Toni Squyres, 34, of the 2600 block of Doe Ridge in Haughton, was arrested for possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a schedule II CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacobee Stanley, 23, of the 200 block of Pearl Street, was arrested on two bench warrants.

Yolanda Jenkins, 42, of the 1100 block of Constable Street, was arrested for failure to report an accident, no insurance and falsifying a police report.

Byron Fizer, 27, of the 100 block of Eason Lane in Dubberly, was arrested on bench warrants for no seatbelt, driving under suspension and no insurance.

Tiffany Brown, 33, of the 700 block of Clay Street, was arrested for simple arson.

Regiana Erving, 29, of the 500 block of Lanning Street, was arrested for interfering with an officer, possession of natural marijuana and as a fugitive from the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sherianne Schindler, 23, of the 1300 block of Dorcheat Road, was arrested as a fugitive from the Springhill Police Department.

Antwaune Loud, 38, of the 200 block of Leroy Tillman Road in Heflin, was arrested on a bench warrant for possession of schedule I CDS.

Derrick Carey, 27, of the 1400 block of Lewisville Road, was arrested for introducing contraband into a correctional facility and three warrants for distribution of synthetic marijuana.

Michael Peaches, 29, of the 900 block of Bayou Avenue, was arrested for two counts of forgery.

Kevin A. Terral, 48, of the 100 block of Yellow Pine Road in Sibley, was arrested for driving under suspension, no insurance improper turn, possession of natural marijuana, possession of hydrocodone and possession of cocaine. A probation and parole hold was also placed on him.

William Adkins, 21, of the 200 block of Pero Church Road in Sibley, was arrested for pedestrians in highways.

Ronald Hightower, 19, of the 100 block of West Roosevelt, was arrested for pedestrians in highways.

Skylar Sims, 25, of the 1200 block of Constable Street, was arrested on a warrant for theft of goods.

Darcy R. Stevens III, 40, of the 14,000 block of Highway Alternate 2 in Bernice, was arrested on a bench warrant for running a stop sign.

