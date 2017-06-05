Friends, family remember Milly Rose

Her personality was bigger than life, and it was nothing to hear her break out into a song. Sadly that voice has gone quiet as Milly Rose Frizzelle died Thursday.

Friends remember her as beautiful, boisterous and kind. For many years, she owned Second Hand Rose Antiques, an antique shop filled to the brim with eclectic and classic items for any antique lover. But it is her vibrant personality and beautiful voice that people will remember.

“Milly Rose was a friend and one of downtown Minden’s biggest cheerleaders,” Tracy Campbell, who met her through their love of “all things old,” said. “She and her constant encouragement will be missed. I bought advertising pieces from her over the years, and we became friends. There’s no doubt she’s dancin’ and singin’ in the streets of heaven right now.”

Charmie Burrows, whose mother went to school with Frizzelle, called her the “sweetest lady,” saying she never met a stranger.

“She always told everyone she loved them so much,” she said. “She would say the sweetest things, and her kind words could lift anyone’s spirit.”

Her granddaughter, Ashley Frizzelle, 18, called her the “best” grandmother, saying Milly Rose was loving and caring for everyone.

“She would always bring gifts to any special events like birthdays or holidays,” she said. Grandma Milly would light up the room when she walked in. She just made everyone smile, and she would act silly for the children. She always tried looking her best and wanted to take many photos with everyone to capture every moment. She was just an amazing grandmother.”

Milly Rose was married to David Frizzelle, and she had seven stepchildren she treated as her own, and 13 grandchildren.

Frizzelle was an antiques appraiser and dealer for more than 30 years, and owned Second Hand Rose Antiques at her last downtown location for more than 13 years. She closed the store in February due to ongoing health issues, and said she wanted to spend more time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was known for her musical talents with instruments and her singing. She was a minister, along with her husband, David Frizzelle, and they shared a love of music.

Her Facebook page has filled up with comments of how she touched their lives, whether family members, friends, customers or children.

Milly Rose loved the antique business, making many friends and loyal customers over the years. In February, she said her shop was “a perfect peace and happiness” for her.

“It’s making my customers laugh and singing their favorite songs and sharing the love of Jesus every day,” she said before the closing of her store. “It’s been a wonderful refuge for me.”

Related

Comments

comments