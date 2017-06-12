Goodwill Industries closing Minden store

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana announced that it will be closing its Minden store located at 1005 Homer Road effective Thursday June 22. The property leased by Goodwill was purchased by another company who will be opening a new business at the location.

“We have been blessed with support from the Minden community who have donated and shopped with us in our time here.” David Tinkis, Chief Executive Officer for Goodwill said. “We see this closing as temporary as we are actively seeking a new site in Minden that would be compatible with our retail needs.”

While the Goodwill store is closing in Minden, it will continue to offer programming through its partnership with the United Way of Northwest Louisiana. Goodwill currently offers a Job Placement program which is funded by the United Way as well as a Supported Employment program which is funded by Louisiana Rehabilitation Services for people with disabilities.

Goodwill also operates Independent Living Services funded by the Department of Children & Family Services which provides assistance to youth that are aging out of the State Foster Care system.These programs are offered at the United Way WBC Center located at 202 Miller Street.

The Minden store will be having a 50 percent sale for all store product June 12 through 21. Once the store closes on June 22, people can continue to donate and shop at the Haughton store located at 1085 US Highway 80 and the Bossier City store located at 4000 Airline Drive.

All Hours Fitness Minden recently released a rendering of its logo on Goodwill’s building.

