Griffins top Tide, 28-7

STONEWALL –

Minden’s defense did all they could against a hungry home squad, but the Crimson Tide offense continues to struggle.

The North DeSoto Griffins stifled Minden on Thursday night in DeSoto Parish, limiting the Tide to 163 total yards of offense, while racking up 412 yards of their own, on their way to a convincing 28-7 victory.

The Griffins scored a touchdown on the game’s opening possession when sophomore QB Jaden Procell found senior wideout Maguire Parker to take an early 7-0 lead. Then, Minden fumbled near their own goal-line and North DeSoto recovered for a touchdown to go up 14-0 with 4:02 to play.

A pair of second-quarter Aubrey Scott TD runs broke Minden’s back, but not their spirit, as the team played hard

throughout the second half. Decoriun Brim returned the opening kickoff the second half 68 yards for the Tide’s only score of the night.

Patrick Heard led the team with 61 rushing yards. Minden (5-5, 3-4) now waits for the release of the LHSAA playoff brackets to find out their first-round opponent.

