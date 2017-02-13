Harry Doyce Stahl, 76, went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, Feb. 12, 2017 in his home surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m., with a service following at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Living Word Worship Center in Minden. Officiating the service will be Pastor Andy Maddox and Pastor Trey Waller. Interment will follow at Brushwood Cemetery in Dubberly.

Those left to honor his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia (Pat) Mullins Stahl; two sons, Douglas Stahl and wife Kay and David Stahl and wife Lauri; six grandchildren, Christopher Stahl (wife Allie), Shannon Gary (husband Joshua), Joshua Stahl (fiancé Melody Hanson), Heather Stahl, Natalie Morales (husband Michael), and Aubrie Stahl (fiancé Jake Slater); and great-grandchildren, Ella Stahl, Mikayla and McKenzie Morales, and great-grandchild on the way Piper Morales; brother Bill Stahl; step-mother in law, Mary Stewart; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harry was born on Feb. 6, 1941 in Minden, and raised in Dubberly, son of Harold and Doyce Stahl.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Doyce Stahl, and brother Don Stahl.

Harry was a lifelong resident of Webster Parish. He attended Dubberly High School and Centenary College. After college, he began working at Minden Bank before opening his own finance company, Stahl Finance and Loans. Harry’s company was able to make smaller loans, that the banks would not, which allowed him to form a strong bond with his customers and the community. Later, Harry formed Ark-La-Tex Collision Specialists, Inc., with his two sons, which continues to operate to this day as a well-respected business in the community.

Harry had a passion for hard work, but truly relished the time he spent with his family and friends. He was deeply involved in Living Word Worship Center and was particularly active in the center for work and ministry projects.

Harry was known to be a reserved man, but those who knew him well knew that he could be unpredictably humorous at times, most notably for his affinity for wearing Grinch shirts each Christmas. He was a beloved husband, father, and papaw, who will be profoundly missed.

Pallbearers will be Douglas Stahl, David Stahl, Christopher Stahl, Joshua Stahl, Joshua Gary, and Michael Morales.

The family requests that memorials be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Living Word Worship Center.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to Regional Hospice Care Group, Dr. Manish Dhawan, M.D., Kelly Warren, P.A., and Dr. Scott Phillips, M.D.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

