Mandino’s Flower House and Gifts cuts ribbon

Mandino’s Flower House and Gifts held its ribbon cutting Tuesday. Owners Rebecca Greene and Crystal Mandino officially opened their flower shop under new ownership. The flower and gift shop is adding just a few more items to their inventory, along with the flower service offered for more than 20 years under Fanette’s Flower House and Gifts. The mother and daughter team continues the customer service and hometown business customers have always known. Members of the Minden-South Webster Chamber of Commerce and friends and family attended the ribbon cutting Tuesday. Mandino’s Flower House and Gifts is located at 210 Murrell St.

