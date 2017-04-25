Masonic Lodge hosting fish fry

Masonic Lodge #51 will host a fish fry fundraiser Saturday.

From 4 until 7 p.m., people can drive to the Masonic Lodge, located at 101 Ryan’s Way, to pick up a plate for $10 each. The plate will include fish, fries, hush puppies, cole slaw, a dessert and a selection of a drink. Brent Carter, master of the lodge, said the plates are dine-in or carry out.

“It’s for the lodge expenses for the year, and we usually have a few throughout the year for various things,” he said. “We donate to various things. We just donated to the Rainbow Girls. We do things throughout the year, such as Shriner’s, St. Jude and other charities.”

Tables will be set up inside the fellowship hall for those who wish to dine-in, he said.

The funding will also cover operating expenses for the year.

