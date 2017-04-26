MHS’ Spencer Heard to tackle Lions Thursday

With spring football right around the corner, this week’s guest speaker for the Minden Lions Club Luncheon is none other than Minden Crimson Tide head football coach Spencer Heard.

Heard is preparing for his fifth season at the helm after guiding Minden out of football purgatory and back into the state quarterfinals last season.

Heard, a graduate of Mansfield High School where he won a state championship, played collegiately at Louisiana Tech as a wide receiver.

Before arriving at Minden, Heard had brief assistant-coaching stints at North Caddo, Parkway and Captain Shreve. He spent one season as head coach at Green Oaks in 2013, then made the jump to Minden.

Heard currently sports a 31-15 record at Minden and his 2016 team is only the eighth in school history to touch 11 wins.

Heard lives in Minden with his wife Rachel and two sons, Patrick and Connor. Patrick, a junior at Minden, is one of the top returning playmakers in Class 4A for 2017.

The Minden Lions Club meets every Thursday at noon inside the American Legion Hall on Pine Street.

