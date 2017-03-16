Scottish Tartan Festival set for April 8

The 16th Annual Scottish Tartan Festival is sure to be a day of fun for all things Scottish.

Set for Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., the festival will be at Scotland Farms, on U.S. Highways 79 and 518 in Minden. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 through 12 and children age 5 and under are free.

Join the Scottish Society O’ the Louisiana Highlands as they celebrate Scottish culture and heritage through living history exhibits, Scottish cattle herding, demonstrations of the Highland games, Outlander Village, Gaelic language seminar and bagpipe music.

There will be a dog show competition, a children’s area with a hayride, a Broadsword demonstration, clan tents, genealogy, Scottish Highland beef burgers and music.

Performers include traditional Scottish band, Smithfield Fair, traditional Irish group Emerald Accent, Scottish-Irish American folksinger Jed Marum, Celtic Rock group Clegborn and traditional bluegrass/Irish band Reel Treble.

There will also be performances by the Jackson Irish Dancers of Jackson, Mississippi and the Port Belly Project of Shreveport.

The festival is sponsored by the Scottish Society O’ the Louisiana Highlands, a nonprofit organization designed to promote the awareness of Scottish and Celtic heritage throughout the Ark-La-Tex.

For more information, email scottishsociety@gmail.com, or call 318-393-2693.

