Allums, Bridges to marry in June

Kyle Allums, of Minden, and Jessica Bridges, of Heflin, announce their engagement and upcoming wedding set for June 3, at 3 p.m., at the Minden Civic Center.

Allums is the son of Willie and Glenda Allums and graduated from Lakeside Jr./Sr. High School. He is a graduate of Northwest Louisiana Technical College with a degree in instrumentation.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Donald Heard and Derick and Dedra Harris. Bridges is a graduate of Lakeside Jr./Sr. High School. She graduated from Grambling State University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and is currently working on her masters.

The theme for the wedding is “Once a Dream, Now a Reality.”

