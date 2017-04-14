April is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month

Mayor Tommy Davis, standing alongside Webster CASA Supervisor Amber Bradford, reads a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. In Webster Parish, nearly 50 children have suffered some form of abuse or neglect. In Louisiana, 41 children have died from abuse or neglect and white roses were displayed in remembrance of those children. The Light of Hope event Thursday was about bringing awareness to preventing child abuse and neglect. The Volunteers for Youth Justice Court Appointed Special Advocates speak for abused and neglected children in foster care.

