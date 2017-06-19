Johnny Rowland named Webster schools superintendent

The Webster Parish School Board has a new superintendent of schools.

Johnny Rowland Jr. was tapped for the school district’s top job Monday night. Rowland is a product of Webster Parish Schools and has worked for the Webster Parish School Board for many years, first as a teacher and coach, then as a principal and most recently as the district’s personnel and middle school supervisor.

His goal is to take the schools to the next level academically, to make “significant gains in student achievement,” he said.

“In 11 years of principalships, I was successful in working with staff to provide safe, orderly environments conducive to learning and during that period, the schools I served saw sustained periods of substantial academic growth,” he wrote in his application. “I have been actively involved in staffing, budgeting, disciplinary hearings, construction projects, curriculum meetings, media relations, interviews and numerous regional and state conferences.”

He went on to say he feels the knowledge gained from his many different roles over the last 25 years have prepared him for the role of superintendent.

Initially, two applicants applied for the job following the sudden retirement of then-Superintendent Dr. Dan Rawls in April. Rowland was tapped as the interim superintendent, and when advertisement for applications opened up, Rowland and one other, Byron Lyons of East Cleveland, Ohio, applied for the position.

Lyons withdrew his application, leaving Rowland the sole applicant.

