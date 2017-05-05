LFC Lightning, Coca-Cola Bears take wins Thursday

SOFTBALL

Darlings

Hot Shots 12, J-Dog Demolitioners 13

Serenity Hartwell homered, Kaelynn Williams and Kennedi Dixon doubled and singled, Brooklyn Davis had three singles and Leyla Slaughter, Keyonia Richardson, Tatum Oliver, Jaleah Richardson and Keinya Coleman added base hits.

Bon Temps 11, McKenzie Contractors 5

Elizabeth Burson doubled, Presli Waller, Sunni Franks, Meredith Robinson, Loren Sivils and Aaliyah Garrett all had two singles and Lexi Wood, Lizzie Balkom, Baylee Irby and Jordan Allen all had hits for Bon Temps.

Raleah Harris and Madison Crawford doubled and singled for McKenzie, followed by Kynzie Smith with three singles, Sky Savage and Claire Crabtree with two singles and Zoey Carter, Addison Wiggins, Ashleann Pilger, and Tatum Miller with base hits.

Angels

Lifesavers 6, Diamonds 0

Jamie Long, Chloe Joyner and Kendall Turner singled for Diamonds.

Baleigh Haulcy, Dakota Howard, Lainey Holmes and Izzy Vise all singled for Lifesavers.

Ponytails

LFC Lightning 16, Bat Attitudes 6

Laci Cheatham homered to lead LFC. Gracie Green and McKenzie Gates each singled and doubled, while Kenzie Warmack added two singles.

Kelsie Morgan singled and Elyse Jackson struck out four batters for Bat Attitudes.

BASEBALL

Coach Pitch

Coca-Cola Bears 6, Peterson’s Little Dozers 1

Wesley Duck hit a home run to lead the Bears, followed by Christian Bolton with a double and Ethan Gorum, Ryder Malone, Evan Giddings, Tate Machen, Jaxon Branch and Cason Gibson all had hits.

Craten Ware, Sawyer Harris and Charlie Monzingo added singles.

Rampage 8, Webster Machine 4

Jordan Carey, Levi Arender, Maddox Cascio, Austin Strickland and Dekerryo Sterling had multiple hits for Rampage. Jaxon Pate, Mason Guice and Sawyer Pate added base knocks.

Mekhi Parker doubled and singled, Wyatt Chandler, Trent Clemons, Preston McKinley and Hayden Long had two singles and Gabe Winters, Reace Payton and Carson Purvis added hits.

AA

Force 17, Gorilla Tech 2

Peyton Houston shined with two home runs for Force, followed by Cameryn Davis and Hudson Glasscock with a double and two singles. Ryan Reagan, Eli Still and Drake Chreene had two singles.

Jamal Carey and Blane Long doubled and Ishmael Swinney singled.

Minden’s Finest Storage 3, Hebert’s 0

Jaxon Melton singled twice and Keegan Pope singled for Minden’s Finest.

Hebert’s was led by Cullen Simpson and Jackson Monzingo with singles.

AAA

Minden Outlaws 4, Timberland 0

Landon Watson struck out 11 batters to lead the Outlaws. Omarion Corley singled.

Jaxon Smith struck out five batters and singled to lead Timberland, and Hudson Brown added a single.

Minden Farm & Garden 6, U.S. Silica 6

Eli Campbell and Jekoye Knowles both struck out four on the mound and Kennedy Burns singled at the

plate to lead MF&G.

Cason Halter singled to lead U.S. Silica. Will Fife struck out five batters and Allen Calhoun struck out four.

Dixie Youth

Minden Redbirds 12, Minden Athletic 9

Scotty Woodcock struck out seven batters to lead the Redbirds. Maurice Rabb tripled twice and JD Allen had two singles. Jacob Powell tripled and Jonathon Hardiman, Trey Yetman and Bruce Bunton all singled.

Seth Levesque had two singles and Elijah Redding singled and doubled to lead Athletic. Reggie Reed doubled and Jacob Disotell and Chelby Hinton both singled.

Apaches 11, Young Guns 0

Maddox Mandino and Cooper Chase combined to throw a no-hitter for the Apaches. Mandino struck out nine batters and doubled. CJ Watts singled and tripled, Landry Powell had two singles and Dayton Sims, Chase Sentell and Cole Boley added base hits.

DJ Carter struck out three for the Young Guns.

