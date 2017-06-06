Reynolds stepping down as as the Democrat House chair

Rep. Gene Reynolds, D-Minden, announced Monday that he is stepping down as the House chair of the Louisiana Democratic Caucus.

He said he will step down at the end of the session on Thursday. He remains committed to the Democratic Party, and has made “good friends” in the two years he has been chairman, but it was a personal decision for him.

“I just don’t have the time,” Reynolds said. “When I get home I have things that I need to do. It was strictly personal.”

Reynolds has been a member of the House Democrats since his election six years ago and will remain a member for the next two years when his term ends, and maybe longer if he decides to run again.

His responsibility as chair included organizational duties such as setting up meetings, organize votes to the administration, set up workshops, relaying messages on the House floor and other responsibilities that entailed extensive travel.

Related

Comments

comments