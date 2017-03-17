Sibley set to clean up town

SIBLEY – The Town of Sibley is gearing up for its annual clean up day in April.

Mayor Jimmy Williams said on the morning of Saturday, April 8, citizens who wish to have their trash picked up need to call or go by town hall to sign up. He asks callers to give their name and address so they will know where to pick up.

Those who sign up will need to have their items stacked in their front yard by the road on Friday. Williams said pick-up usually begins around 8 a.m. Saturday.

“People can clean up the stuff they need to get rid of instead of throwing it in the woods,” he said. “I don’t know how many pounds of stuff we’ve picked up; it’s just unbelievable what we collect.”

They will not accept items such as paint, tires, white goods (washers, dryers, appliances), he said.

The Webster Parish Police Jury, along with the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office and an inmate crew, usually help every year. Waste Commanders will be in town to pick up items that need to be hauled off.

To sign up, call town hall at 318-377-0345.

This is the seventh year Sibley has hosted the event.

