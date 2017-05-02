Accelerated Readers receive cash prizes

The Webster Parish School Board recognized students who had the highest Accelerated Reader points in the school district.

The overall winners, who were awarded $100, were Riley Morgan, of North Webster Upper Elementary, McKenzie Washington, of Webster Junior High School and Alexis Nipper, of Minden High School.

The overall school winners, who each received a $50 cash reward were Kathryn Norman of Brown Upper Elementary, Makiyah White of Browning Elementary, Mi-Li Kim Pham, of Central Elementary, Brylee Dunkan, of Central Elementary, Shadie Hillman of Doyline High School, Elton Thomas, of Doyline High School, Valac West, of Doyline High School, Timtionna Jackson, of J.E. Harper Elementary, Zaida Lewis, of J.L. Jones Elementary, Penelope Smith of Lakeside Jr./Sr. High School, Maya Merritt, of Lakeside Jr./Sr. High School, Alexis Nipper, of Minden High School, Carly Nail, of North Webster High School, Adrian Flippin, of North Webster Junior High School, Kaydence Livingston, of North Webster Lower Elementary, Riley Morgan, of North Webster Upper Elementary, Anna Fish, of J.A. Phillips Middle School, Eden Hughes, of E.S. Richardson Elementary, and McKenzie Washington, of Webster Junior High School.

The school board awarded a total $1,250 in cash prizes to the accelerated reader winners.

