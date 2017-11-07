On March 7, 2017 Andy Heard died peacefully at his home at 10 a.m. after a lengthy illness.

He entered into the armed forces to defend his country. After he returned to the states he married and four children were from this union.

Mr. Heard was an avid sportsman who loved the sport of hunting, not only the sport of it but enjoyed the peace he felt when in nature.

Mr. Heard was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Alice Heard, father, Ollie Heard, grandson, Taylor James, and great-granddaughter Karlie Angel White.

Survivors are his sister Olie Heard, son, Tony Heard, three daughters, Lisa Heard, Tina Heard Jones, and Angela Langley. Five grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Also to mention, one special granddaughter and her husband, Anite and Dan O’Toole. Dan was a great and special friend to Mr. Heard.

We as a family would like to apologize for things moving so fast. This was caused by an unexpected circumstance that could not be helped and we sincerely apologize.

His burial was in Spanish Lakes.

Love you dad, Tina.

