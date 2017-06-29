Bossier City technology center lands $498M DOD contract

CSRA Integrated Technology Center in Bossier City has been awarded a $498 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense to support the Defense Information Systems Agency milCloud 2.0, Phase 1.

MilCloud is a cloud-services portfolio, managed by DISA, that features an integrated array of capabilities designed to drive agility into the development, deployment and maintenance of secure DoD applications.

DISA’s milCloud is recognized by the defense industry as a coveted contract and positions CSRA as the industry leader for cloud and military information technology (IT). CSRA’s base contract period runs three years through June 8, 2020, and includes five one-year options.

The contract follows CSRA’s recent hiring of its 600th employee. That puts it only 200 shy of its goal of 800 employees at the ITC.

Company officials say the contract leverages CSRA’s Integrated Technology Center and will provide an additional level of support across the cloud network. C

SRA will also enhance on-board efficiencies for DoD consumers, reduce costs, increase efficiency of computing platforms and improve the overall IT security posture of the government.

The contract was secured by pulling together capabilities of CSRA’s alliance team, solution architects, pricing strategists, growth team, business area team and the ARC-P team to deliver a solution that out-competed the best of the best military cloud providers.

ARC-P is part of Autonomic Resources, a CSRA company, and is an innovative cloud services company serving government, civilian, DoD, federal contractors and government services firms.

Related

Comments

comments