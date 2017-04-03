Crimson Tide crushed by Cavaliers, 7-0

SHREVEPORT – The Minden Crimson Tide had a forgettable Saturday at Calvary Baptist, falling 7-0 to the Cavaliers.

Minden (12-12) had no answer for the Calvary bats, and seven walks by Tide pitching only bolstered the Cavaliers attack.

The Tide had a difficult time with the sticks Saturday as well, failing to score a run and managing only two hits off Calvary starter Fox Locke; Austin Wall was the losing pitcher for Minden.

Rodney Johnson finished 2-3 with two singles, the only Minden player to register a hit.

Minden returns to action Tuesday against Huntington.

