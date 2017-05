Matthew Duplantis will be the guest speaker at this Thursday’s Lions Club Luncheon.

Duplantis is an Information Technology Officer at the National Weather Service in Shreveport.

Duplantis is a meteorologist, mathematician and computer programmer with the National Weather Service since 2005.

Duplantis will share his work and fill in Lions on the many things currently being done at the NWS.

Related

Comments

comments