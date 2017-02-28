Heflin Volunteer Fire Department purchases new fire truck

The Heflin Volunteer Fire Department has purchased a brand-new fire truck to replace one in its fleet of six. The 2,500-gallon pumper tanker has all new equipment, foam and hoses to fight fires in Fire Protection District 12. With ample space for hose storage, the new truck also makes room for equipment storage such as air tanks and masks, hose attachments and other equipment needed to fight fires. The truck cost the department about $360,000 and was paid for through ad valorem taxes, Fire Chief Stewart Beatty said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

