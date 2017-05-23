House lawmakers refuse to lessen hunting sales tax holiday

BATON ROUGE – Hunting enthusiasts can continue to cruise into the sunset on their tax-free airboats, all-terrain vehicles and pirogues – at least one weekend a year — after a bill proposing changes to the state’s Second Amendment sales tax holiday died in the House Ways and Means Committee Monday.

Senate Bill 22 by Sen. Barrow Peacock, R-Bossier City, would have removed airboats, ATVs, tree stands, blinds and other hunting regalia from eligibility for the tax-free shopping holiday. The bill was voluntarily deferred after representatives opposed the legislation in an 11-4 vote.

Since the sponsor pulled the bill, it technically could be brought up at a later time. It appears, however, to be dead for the session.

The bill originally passed Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs on a 22-6 vote.

Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, said Peacock’s bill would take away a program created for hunters who get one tax-free weekend a year. Horton said she knew of many hunters who save up all year to purchase their equipment on that day and said they deserve the tax break.

