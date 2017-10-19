Hwy. 80 sale this weekend

Miles and miles of shopping along Highway 80 will begin Friday and Minden is one of the top places to stop and shop.

The annual Highway 80 Sale will begin at 8 a.m., Friday and Saturday, where vendors will be set up all along Highway 80 through Minden, Mary McKinney, marketer for the sale, said. She asks that if vendors set up in the parking lots of businesses that they ask permission before setting up.

“The Highway 80 sale has been going on for a lot of years, and it goes from Georgia to Texas, all along Highway 80,” she said.

Vendors can sell anything from furniture, books, arts and crafts, old farm equipment, dishes and glassware, bicycles, motorcycles, boats, cars and trailers.

McKinney said yard sales can be found all along the route at homes on Highway 80, in business parking lots, along side streets adjacent to the route, and in wide open fields.

