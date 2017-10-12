Homegoing celebration services for Ida Christine Miles will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church with the Rev. Willie Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at the St. James Baptist Church Cemetery. Ida Christine Miles, affectionately known as “Lil’ Chris, was born on Feb. 1, 1941 in Minden. During the early years of her life, she confessed hope in Christ at the St. James Baptist Church. Christine was a kind and compassionate person. She was excited about life and the many wonders that it held. She was an avid reader of many different types of books. One of her favorite pastimes was cooking for her family and friends. Her life book was closed in her home on Oct. 9, 2017 at approximately 8:15 a.m. She was preceded in death by: her mother, Mrs. Evelyn Miles, father, Mr. L.T. Miles, sister, Etta Jean Miles, Brother, Jim Elec Miles, Uncle, Edward Booker, and grandmother Lucille Epps Booker. Those she leaves to cherish her memories are: her three children Angela Anderson Colbert, Yolanda Jackson, and Ron Anderson(Sheila). She also leaves one grandson, Adrian Anderson(Shavon), Nieces, Terri Chambers (Greg), Beverly Siah Hulbin (Jim), Kimberly Siah Harris (Quinton). Christines’ great nieces and nephews are: Dkyra Allen, Makayla Allen, Natayla Allen, Taneisha Allen, Tykyra Allen, Anderson La’Donte’ Benton, Drew ”D.D.” Duncan, III, Amber Johnson (Chavez), Davon Dewey Ross (Kimberlee), Crisonda Williamson (Prescot), Tammy Washington(Rod), and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 13 in the chapel of Kennon’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Services are entrusted to Kennon’s Mortuary. Email condolences may be sent to kennonsmortuary@suddenlink.net.

Related

Comments

comments