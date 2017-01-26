Lake Bistineau boat launch now open

The public boat launch at Lake Bistineau State Park is now open.

State park officials said the boat launch was closed when the water levels became too low to launch a boat safely. Boat and canoe rentals are also open again, Tracie Gipson, park official, said.

“As soon as we opened the launch, we had people putting boats in the water,” she said. “Boat traffic will pick up with great weather.”

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries began the lake drawdown in August and closed the gates in November in their ongoing efforts to fight the invasive aquatic weed giant salvinia.

The park is open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m., and is located at 103 State Park Road, off Highway 163.

A $2 fee per person is required at the entrance, which includes the boat launch. The boat launch is located in State Park Area #1, with an upgraded picnic and playground area next to the boat launch.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

