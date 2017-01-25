Minden ready to run for St. Jude

The ninth annual Minden Run for St. Jude has quickly become a destination race for competitive athletes and casual runners alike.

This year’s race takes place Saturday, Feb. 4 and promises to be another successful event.

Like last year’s race, this year’s edition features four groups: Fun Run (10 years and younger), 5k, 10k and half-marathon.

There are also 5k/10k and half-marathon virtual run options for those who can not make it to Minden for the race. Registration

for the virtual runs ends on Jan. 29, whereas registrants for the live races can do so anytime before 8 a.m. on race day.

According to race organizer Erin Ramsey, Last year’s race had 1,620 participants and raised more than $65,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Ramsey said this year’s race should be even larger and will feature a few race-day surprises.

The half-marathon will be the first race to take their marks at 7:30 a.m. The 10k runners will take-off at 8 a.m., followed by the 5k runners at 8:15 a.m. Fun-runners will begin at 7:40 a.m.

The 5k route begins in front of the civic center going up Broadway and winds through McDonald Street, East and West Street and Germantown Road. The 10k race includes a trip down Lewisville Road and the half-marathon goes down Germantown Road before diverting onto Country Club, rounding out with a loop of North and South Tanglewood and Braeburn Glen Drive near Glenbrook School.

For more information or to register, visit the Minden Run for St. Jude Facebook page or call Erin Ramsey at 318-470-8663.a

