Show Kicks off at City Art Works

City Art Works will host artist Brandie M. Ferguson through May 31. The art showing, “Art in Nature,” will begin with a reception Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. Raised in Hemphill, Texas, Ferguson is showing photographs she’s taken from inspiration with her family travels. She said she has seen many of God’s majestic wonders which inspired her to capture those moments in photography. She married Martin Ferguson in 1992 and they have two grown sons and one college-aged daughter. She has two grandchildren and she has lived in Minden since 2008. She attends Bossier Parish Community College and is in a mentoring workshop studying under Darrell Chitty. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and has had her work published in Savoir Faire and Photographer’s Forum.

