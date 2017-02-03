St. Jude run to close some city streets

Hundreds of runners and walkers are expected to hit city streets Saturday morning for the annual Minden Run for St. Jude.

Motorists should expect multiple street closures throughout the morning into the afternoon, according to race officials, who said that most of the roads should reopen by about 11 a.m.

The half marathon portion of the race will kick off at 7:30 a.m. outside the Minden Civic Center.

From there, runners will head down Broadway to 2nd Street to McDonald Street, down East and West Street before turning down Elm and heading out Germantown Road.

During the race, East and West Street, Elm Street, Garrison Trail, Country Club Circle between Germantown Road and Lewisville Road will be closed from 7:15 until around 11 a.m.

Race officials are encouraging residents to avoid Germantown Road, which is part of the race path and use side streets.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

