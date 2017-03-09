Tide, Lady Tiders pick up wins

BASEBALL

Minden vs. Huntington

The Minden Crimson Tide made quick work of the Huntington Raiders at Griffith Stadium, winning 17-1.

Minden was led by Trevor McLean who went 3-4 with three RBIs. Jeffrey Melton finished 2-2 with a double and Rodney Johnson added a double and three RBIs for his night.

Greg Herman was the winning pitcher for Minden.

SOFTBALL

Minden vs. Woodlawn (DH)

The Minden Lady Tiders clobbered the Woodlawn Lady Knights twice, winning 15-0 in game one before blowing out their visitors 13-0 in game two.

Woodlawn pitching had a tough time getting the ball across the plate, resulting in a bevy of walks in both games.

In game one, Olivia Osborne led the way with a double, single and two RBIs, followed by Reagan Lee with a double and single. Shania Freelon had two singles for the Lady Tiders.

In game two, Zamiya Manning and Abby McClendon tripled to lead the offense, followed by Osborne who recorded her second double of the night to help Minden sweep the doubleheader.

Lakeside vs. Haynesville

The Lady Warriors took care of business against Haynesville at Lakeside, defeating the visitors 8-3.

Laney Taylor pitched all seven innings for Lakeside, striking out 12 batters and allowing six hits. Taylor also contributed at the plate, going 1-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Paige Garland went 4-4 with four singles and two RBIs in an impressive performance at the plate, followed by Kiarah Rhone with two singles and Sydney Robinson with a single.

North Webster vs. Captain Shreve

In Springhill, the Lady Knights pushed six runs across in the third inning and held on for a 6-3 win over Class 5A Captain Shreve.

Brianna Murray provided the boom for North Webster, launching a grand slam in the third that provided enough run support for the Lady Knights to carry the day. Murray finished 2-3 with the slam, a single and four RBIs. Rhanda Putman added a single, Lindsey O’Neal doubled and Tiffani Winkler added a RBI single.

Madeline Farley took the circle for the Lady Knights and was efficient, spreading eight hits and three earned runs over seven innings of work.

Doyline vs. Bossier

The Doyline Lady Panthers defeated the Bossier Lady Bearkats 19-1.

Leading the Lady Panthers at the plate was Reegan Harris with a double and three RBIs. Abby Cross tripled in an RBI,

Ryliegh Warmack singled home a run and Lexi Normand added a single.

Normand was also the winning pitcher for Doyline, going all three innings and striking out four batters in the circle.

