Tuesday action from Minden Rec. Complex

SOFTBALL

Darlings

J-Dog Demolitioners 16, Mackenzie Contractors 2

Skye Savage tripled and Maddie Watson and Harris had singles for the contractors.

J-Dog was led to victory by Serenity Hartwell with a home run and double. Keyonia Richardson and Leyla Slaughter tripled and singled; Tatum Oliver and Madison Tillman doubled;

Brooklyn Davis doubled and singled and Keinya Coleman, Jaleah Richardson, Kennedy Dixon, Halie Brown and Mychaela Jackson added base hits.

Minden Athletic 23, Bon Temps 13

Ella Heflin had three doubles to lead Minden Athletic to a win, followed by Ellie Earnhardt and Mattie Fowler with two doubles and a single each. Teal Austin and Hannah Day doubled and singled, Penny Lane Croad had three singles, Gemi Robinson had two singles and Peyton Malone and Izzy McMillan added hits.

Loren Sivils tripled and singled for Bon Temps, followed by Sunni Franks and Meredith Robinson with a double and single each. Lexi Wood doubled, Aaliyah Garrett, Lizzie Balkom,

Aynsley Maus and Gracie Heard had two singles and Presli Waller and Baylee Irby singled.

Angels

Southern Signs 4, Lifesavers 3

Kylie Ryan, Syniah Rabb and Durriyah Flournoy singled for Southern Signs and Ryan and Keily Sumlin both struck out six batters in the circle.

Baleigh Haulcy homered and singled and Dakota Howard hit a home run of her own for Lifesavers. Haulcy struck out six and Howard three.

Mojo 14, Diamonds 1

Leigha Gilbert homered, Rebecca Mosley homered and tripled and Kady Suggs tripled and singled to lead Mojo. Lainey Mercer doubled and singled and Colby Hollis and Jacey Adams had two singles each.

McKenna Chreene doubled and Jamie Long singled for Diamonds.

Ponytails

LFC Lightning 15, Bat Attitudes 7

Lauren Cheatham and Kenzie Warmack singled for Lightning and Macy Mosley struck out four batters.

No hits were recorded for Bat Attitudes, but Katelin Weston struck out two.

Belles

WSC 2, Haughton Chaos 17

Jordan Shepherd and Audrey Plants singled for WSC and Plants also struck out four batters.

BASEBALL

Coach Pitch

Coca-Cola Bears 11, Rampage 2

Cason Gibson had four singles, Evan Giddings and Cam Grubbs had three singles and Tate Machen, Jaxon Branch, Weston Duck, Ryder Malone and Natahn Vise all had two singles.

Maddox Cascio doubled andsingled to lead Rampage, Austin Strickland had two singles and Dekerryo Sterling and Levi Arender added base hits.

Webster Machine 4, Industrial Generators 0

Tanner Cox and Lovie Collins had two singles and Gabe Winters, Mehki Parker, Wyatt Chandler, Carson Purvis, Eli McGarity and Canden Rushing all singled.

Tate Lowe and Brayden Dahley both singled for Industrial.

AA

Gorilla Tech Lil’ Gorillas 2, Bulldogs 2

Malachi West and Jacob Jefferson doubled and Ishmael Swinney singled for Gorilla Tech.

Holden Williams, Davis Powell, Caleb Rolen and Tate Finley all singled twice for Bulldogs.

Force 10, Minden’s Finest Storage 1

Peyton Houston blasted a home run and singled to lead Force. Gage Williams tripled, doubled and singled in a big game, followed by Cam Davis with a triple and two singles. Hudson Glasscock and Eli Still doubled and singled, Ryan Reagan had two singles and Javon Calloway added a single.

Jaxon Melton and Mickey Shepherd singled for Minden’s Finest Storage.

AAA

MF&G 10, Mayhem 8

Peyton Gray and Eli Campbell singled to lead Minden Farm and Garden, while Jekoye Knowles struck out five on the mound. Trevor Tharpe also pitched for MF&G, striking out four.

Brandon Davis tripled to lead Mayhem, and Seth Mangrum and Zander Rowell each had a double and single. Dawson Day and Wyatt Whorton each singled for Mayhem. Mangrum struck out seven batters on the mound.

Timberland Services 12, U.S. Silica 5

Topher Wilson and Jaxon Smith doubled to lead Timberland, and Caleb Wright, Jackson Speer and Gavin Harris singled. Hudson Brown pitched a gem, striking out nine batters. Jaxon Smith also took the mound and struck out five.

Will Fife tripled and singled for U.S. Silica’s only two hits. Allen Calhoun pitched for Silica, striking out eight batters to lead the team.

Dixie Youth

Young Guns 19, Minden Athletic 1

Broox Swain tripled, Garrett Brown doubled and singled, Parker Salas doubled and Jordan Isbell had two singled to pace Young Guns. Tristan Mose, Cade Frye, DJ Carter and Ethan Vise added base hits.

Seth Levesqu doubled for Minden Athletic’s only hit.

Winn Surveying 11, Redbirds 2

Price Miller tripled to lead Winn Surveying, followed by Brandon Winston with two doubles. Jake Wilkins doubled and singled. Ty Maness had two singles and Mason Lewis, Garrick Allison, Gage Jellum and Dexter Smith added singles. Parker Cooper and Price Miller both struck out five batters on the mound for Winn.

The Redbirds got singles from CJ Davis and Jacob Powell to lead the way. Trey Yetman took the mound for Redbirds and struck out six.

Dixie Boys

Glenbrook 13, Homer 5

Cade Ebarb blasted a home run and tripled to lead Glenbrook. Jonathan Parkerson hit a double and Connor Humphreys, Jackson Mayfield, Jacob Hortman and Xander Turner added singles. Parkerson took the mound for Glenbrook and struck out six batters.

Lakeside 15, Mavericks 5

Lakeside was led by Trey Sanders, Hunter Guthrie and Austin Smith with singles. Guthrie pitched three innings for Lakeside, striking out six.

Joseph Mathews doubled and Michael Weir singled for the Mavericks at the plate. Kenny James and Quan Batton each struck out three batters for Mavericks on the mound.

