Webster Parish tourism director placed on leave after nude video post

Webster Parish Convention and Visitors’ Bureau executive director Lynn Dorsey was placed on paid administrative leave Monday after mistakenly live streaming an adult content video with nudity on the bureau’s Instagram account two weeks ago.

Dorsey was on official business in Baton Rouge the night of Dec. 19, 2016, when she streamed the video to followers in a hotel room using a bureau issued iPhone 7.

Dorsey returned to work after the incident and continued to have access to social media accounts and distribute information on behalf of the tourism bureau, which is overseen by appointed volunteers.

“At this time we are reviewing facts,” Jerry Madden, board president said. “We have requested she get her own phone and separate her business contacts from her personal contacts. That’s the proper thing to do.”

Dorsey, 61, said she was unaware the video, which lasted around 30 minutes, was being streamed live.

“It was a horrible, honest mistake,” Dorsey said the night of the incident. “I am mortified. I would never send that type of content out intentionally.”

Dorsey told the Press-Herald the video was intended for her husband and being a new Instagram user, pushed the wrong button.

Dorsey has held the executive director position for more than 10 years.

Madden said the paid administrative leave is not a disciplinary action.

“She has done a great job for many years,” he said. “We want to do what is right for tourism, Webster Parish, the state and for her.”

The personnel committee will review findings during the next regularly scheduled board meeting, which is slated for the end of this month and possibly take action.

“We have to make sure we follow our bylaws and the state since we are state subsidized,” Madden explained. “There are many people to please, but our number one focus is what is for the best interest of Webster Parish tourism.”

Madden noted board members have received many calls regarding the incident and said over all the public response has had a positive note.

“I’m really impressed with the expressions of genuine concern about tourism, about Lynn and about the position we are in as decision makers,” he said.

