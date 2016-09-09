Deputies make two DWI arrests

SHARE THIS

A traffic stop ended in the arrest of a woman on the charge of driving while intoxicated after she reportedly drove over the centerline several times.

Webster Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kristen Paige Mathews, 24, of the 3300 block of Walnut Road in Sarepta, on charges of driving while intoxicated (first offense), open container and improper lane use.

During the traffic stop, Dep. John Lewis Jr. made contact with the driver, identified as Mathews, and he saw an open can of beer in the center console. He asked her to exit the vehicle, and at that time, he noted she appeared to be unsteady on her feet. He reportedly smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person.

According to reports, she admitted to drinking six beers before being stopped.

A field sobriety test was conducted, and the deputy says she performed poorly on all portions.

She was taken into custody and transported to the Webster Parish Courthouse where she was asked to submit a breath sample.

She reportedly refused to do a breath test and was transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center for booking.

In a separate incident, deputies and Minden Police arrested John Wayne Craig, 55, of the 1500 block of Dorcheat Road in Minden, on charges of hit and run and driving while intoxicated (first offense).

According to reports, Dep. Marshall Merritt was on the scene of a call in the 4500 block of Dorcheat Road regarding a missing person. Lewis was also on the scene and advised he saw Craig back into his patrol unit with an all-terrain vehicle.

Craig was detained, and while questioning him, deputies reportedly smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his person. He also appeared to be unsteady on his feet.

Deputies say Craig told them he was not aware he’d hit the patrol unit until he was told. He then reportedly left the scene before given permission in his ATV. He was apprehended a short time later and taken into custody.

He was transported to the Webster Parish Courthouse where he was given a field sobriety test. He allegedly performed poorly on all portions. Craig then submitted a breath sample on the Intoxilyzer 5000, reportedly showing results of .245 percent blood alcohol content.

He was placed under arrest and transported to BDCC.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

