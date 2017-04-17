LHSAA softball playoffs begin Monday

In the blink of an eye, the LHSAA softball calendar has reached the postseason.

Webster Parish will be well-represented throughout the playoffs, with three teams earning postseason bids.

The Minden Lady Tiders (13-15) and head coach Taleshae Haulcy will travel to Mandeville for a Monday match-up against Lakeshore. Minden earned the No. 24 seed, while Lakeshore (17-10) comes in at No. 9 in 4A.

The Lady Tiders will try and pull off the upset at 5 p.m.

The Lakeside Lady Warriors will start their playoffs Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Sibley. The Lady Warriors, Class 2A’s No. 10 seed, will host No. 23 Vinton. Lakeside is 18-10 this season under head coach Gary Cooper.

Joining Minden in opening their playoffs Monday night are the North Webster Lady Knights.

This season has been up-and-down for Alyssa Ford’s team to say the least, but a strong finish to the regular season gives the No. 20 team in Class 3A hope for a first-round upset against No. 13 Buckeye.

The Lady Knights (13-15) will go for the road upset at 6 p.m. in Deville.

Related

Comments

comments