MHS horticulture class hosting plant sale

Minden High School’s Horticulture Class will host a plant sale from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 8. The public is invited to come visit with the students and purchase a plant. Petunia baskets, Geranium pots and tomato plants will be for sale. This year, students have learned how to grow plants from seed to flower, and in January, they decided which plants to grow, the materials needed, cost and set a timetable to get a finished product. While many students had very little experience at growing things, some are now planning to help organize home flowerbeds and gardens. They are able to utilize their skills in managing the proper fertilizers, space and species. For more information, contact MHS at 377-2371.

